Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $12,011.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036248 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

