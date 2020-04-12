Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 1,304,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after buying an additional 2,059,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,790,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 414,055 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,404,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 974,413 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,218,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 1,908,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 14,980,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.55. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

