LATOKEN (LA) Tops One Day Volume of $25,210.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $25,210.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, CoinExchange and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.04 or 0.02708188 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 88.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00203931 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinExchange, COSS, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.