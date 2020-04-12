Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) versus California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRC) Critical Comparison

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get California Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California Resources and Legacy Reserves, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 2 1 1 0 1.75 Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,164.88%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Legacy Reserves’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.63 billion 0.03 -$28.00 million $1.40 1.20 Legacy Reserves $554.86 million 0.00 $43.83 million N/A N/A

Legacy Reserves has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California Resources.

Volatility & Risk

California Resources has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Reserves has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Legacy Reserves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -1.06% -26.12% 0.99% Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

California Resources beats Legacy Reserves on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2018, the company had net proved reserves of 712 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.