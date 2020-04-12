Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $16,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

