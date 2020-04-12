Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.56). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 303.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 131,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

