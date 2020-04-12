Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $194.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 609,611 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,243.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 544,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 537,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

