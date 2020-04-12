Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,507 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Liberty Latin America worth $31,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,511,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,793,000 after buying an additional 949,809 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $10,059,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $7,767,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 272,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LILAK shares. HSBC upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $11.40 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.