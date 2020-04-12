Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

FWONA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $31,112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.