LIFE (LIFE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Million

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. LIFE has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $1,262.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.02758832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00205685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.