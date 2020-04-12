LIFE Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1,195.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 82.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.02715459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00206464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.