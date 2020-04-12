Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 509,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,385. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.81.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $964,776. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 133.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

