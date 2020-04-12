Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $1.42 on Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00020528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $1.22 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00617986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008350 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.