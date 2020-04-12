Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.44 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $1.50 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00020954 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00601521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008784 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 265.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.