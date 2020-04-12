LikeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,620.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $3,620.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.75 or 0.04625694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037030 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003320 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,737,768 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,915,906 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

