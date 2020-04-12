Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,815,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 731,540 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 669,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,492,000 after acquiring an additional 355,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after acquiring an additional 310,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,251,000 after purchasing an additional 280,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.15. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

