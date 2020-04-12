LINKA Price Reaches $0.0068 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $25,471.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.76 or 0.04466303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00066205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036932 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009056 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003351 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

