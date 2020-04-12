LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Reaches $3.78 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $25,596.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000531 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,030,564,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,179,548 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.