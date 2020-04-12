Litecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.58 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $3.58 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $43.19 or 0.00609010 BTC on popular exchanges including B2BX, HitBTC, Exmo and Zebpay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,494,095 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

