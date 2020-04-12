LiteDoge Market Capitalization Tops $104,255.71 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiteDoge has a market cap of $104,255.71 and $35.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14,357.31 or 2.13409025 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021693 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

