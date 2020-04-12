Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $149.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $83.91 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after buying an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $32,688,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

