Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $314,570.33 and approximately $126,927.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00334184 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00418569 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016514 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000174 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,064,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,064,079 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

