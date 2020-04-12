Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

LONE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital cut Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LONE. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

