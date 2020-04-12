Loopring [NEO] Tops 1-Day Volume of $125.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $834,396.41 and approximately $125.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and CoinMex.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.24 or 0.02792169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00206706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

