Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of LULU opened at $203.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.50. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,655 shares of company stock worth $90,795,132 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,776,000 after acquiring an additional 275,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,117,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

