LUXCoin (LUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $626,005.54

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a market cap of $626,005.54 and approximately $9,574.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,745,164 coins and its circulating supply is 8,737,932 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io.

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

