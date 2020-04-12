Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

NYSE CLI opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.29. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,593,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth $27,137,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,955,000 after buying an additional 711,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 1,499.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 748,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,308,000 after buying an additional 701,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 963,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 561,058 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.