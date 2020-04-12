Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 6,362 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.