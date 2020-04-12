Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 31,816 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $239,582,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $15,361,000.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

