Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 10,220 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 187.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $40,383,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,616,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,137,000 after acquiring an additional 148,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,268,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE K opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

