Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRCP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 575,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 165.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

