Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $152.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.31. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

