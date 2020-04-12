Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,276 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,931,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,319 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 536.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,722,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $10.53 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

