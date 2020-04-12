Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.