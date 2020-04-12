Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,321 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,234,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,306 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,068 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $1,318,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura decreased their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

