Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 226,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $59,637,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE M opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.64%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.