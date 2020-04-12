Magi Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Magi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Magi has a market cap of $134,328.69 and approximately $15.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Magi has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Magi Profile

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,873,631 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

