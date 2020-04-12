Magnum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.02780031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00206357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

