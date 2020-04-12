Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. ValuEngine cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities raised Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. French purchased 2,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,575.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased 1,700 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

