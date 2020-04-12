Maker (MKR) Price Hits $330.76 on Top Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $330.76 or 0.04682557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and BitMart. During the last week, Maker has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Maker has a market cap of $332.70 million and $3.30 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00065895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036943 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, DDEX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, BitMart, GOPAX, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinMex, Bibox, HitBTC and OasisDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

