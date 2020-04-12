Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Manna has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market capitalization of $150,387.10 and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,674,338 coins and its circulating supply is 658,494,358 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

