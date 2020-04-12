Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will announce sales of $9.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.46 million and the highest is $11.10 million. Marrone Bio Innovations reported sales of $8.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year sales of $44.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.44 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.85 million, with estimates ranging from $45.88 million to $73.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 160.98% and a negative net margin of 126.40%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MBII shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

MBII opened at $0.70 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

