Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.47.

MLM stock opened at $208.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

