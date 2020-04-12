Masari Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Masari has a market capitalization of $125,353.84 and approximately $1,375.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Masari has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

