Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Tops $261,658.74

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $261,658.74 and approximately $59,185.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.02307982 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00077048 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.