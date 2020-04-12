MASTERNET Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $4,838.81 and approximately $150.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.02803572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00206509 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io.

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

