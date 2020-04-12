Matchpool Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $123,045.74 and $351.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Liqui, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.02795832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

