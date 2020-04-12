Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Tops $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $112,172.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinEgg, HADAX and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00615382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008249 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 643,195,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,047,863 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, HADAX, CoinEgg, Ethfinex, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

