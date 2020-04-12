Maxcoin (MAX) Hits Market Cap of $119,120.90

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $119,120.90 and approximately $18.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00060718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.01075614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033244 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00272900 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00173070 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00057472 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

