Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $183.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $76,080,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

